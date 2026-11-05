BJP protests over Karnataka bus fare hike

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka accused the Congress government of burdening people through price hikes to fund its guarantee schemes. He announced that protests against the bus fare increase would continue for another week and that the issue would also be raised in the Assembly. Ashoka made the remarks while participating in a BJP protest at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic, Bengaluru. During the demonstration, party workers staged a mock protest portraying Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh as beggars seeking money from the public. Speaking to reporters, Ashoka criticised the government for increasing bus fares during the festive season, shortly after Kannada Rajyotsava and ahead of Deepavali. He said ordinary and poor people depended on public transport and would be the worst affected by the increase. Questioning the Congress government's claims of supporting the poor, Ashoka asked whether increasing bus fares was an example of standing with ordinary people. He alleged that the government needed to provide ₹5,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore to transport corporations but was instead collecting money from passengers. Transport Corporations Facing Financial Difficulties Ashoka alleged that transport corporations, which were once profitable, were now facing serious financial difficulties. He claimed that several buses lacked essential spare parts, tyres and other equipment, forcing people to push some vehicles. He also questioned the government's collection of taxes on petrol and diesel and demanded that it reduce the tax burden instead of increasing bus fares. He claimed that the government had received ₹5,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore through fuel-related taxes. The BJP leader further criticised the increases in milk, curd and ghee prices. He alleged that the government was considering imposing additional charges on drinking water. BJP to Continue Statewide Protests Ashoka accused the government of failing to provide adequate relief to farmers. He claimed that drought compensation had not been distributed and that farmers were not receiving the promised seven hours of electricity for agricultural pump sets. He described the guarantee schemes as a betrayal of public trust, alleging that people were facing additional financial pressure despite receiving benefits under certain schemes. He reiterated that the BJP would continue its protests for another week. Ashoka Condemns Remarks Against Kumaraswamy Ashoka also criticised Congress leaders for using the term 'Halliguggu' (village fool) against Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy. He described the remarks as inappropriate and said political leaders should maintain dignity while criticising opponents. He alleged that such language reflected poorly on the Congress party's political culture and said people from rural backgrounds deserved respect.