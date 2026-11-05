Karnataka approves ₹1,118.50 crore for Bengaluru Road project

BENGALURU The Karnataka Cabinet has approved an additional grant of ₹1,118.50 crore to complete the 134-km Bengaluru Peripheral Road project connecting Anekal, Sarjapur, Varthur, the airport and Nelamangala. The decision was taken at the 25th Cabinet meeting held on Thursday. The additional funding will increase the project's estimated cost from ₹2,290.50 crore to ₹3,409 crore. The project is being implemented by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDL) and was originally approved in 2017. According to the Greater Bengaluru Authority's press release, the revised cost is due to rising land acquisition expenses, price increases, project delays and additional work included during implementation. Of the newly approved amount, ₹266.83 crore has been allocated for land acquisition, while ₹347.54 crore will cover price adjustments. The Cabinet has also directed officials to speed up the remaining work and complete the project as early as possible. Elevated Corridor and Railway Flyovers Planned The project includes a 1.92-km elevated corridor at Varthur to ease traffic congestion. Flyovers are also planned at railway crossings in Gollahalli, Basavanahalli, Rajanukunte, Narayanapura, Kadugodi and Varthur. The road network is expected to improve connectivity between Hoskote, Nelamangala and the airport, while also providing a link between Bidadi and Sarjapur through Varthur. Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said he had inspected the project site and asked the Public Works Department to prepare a proposal for additional funding. He thanked Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Cabinet for approving the additional grant. He said the decision would help speed up construction and improve travel for commuters in Bengaluru's outskirts. The project is expected to improve regional connectivity and provide relief to motorists travelling through the city's surrounding areas. Financial and Structural Takeaways • Total Cost Revision: Project estimate increased from ₹2,290.50 crore to ₹3,409 crore. • Allocation Breakdown: ₹266.83 crore for land acquisition and ₹347.54 crore for price adjustments. • Key Infrastructure: 1.92-km elevated corridor and multiple railway flyovers planned. • Implementing Agency: Managed by Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDL).