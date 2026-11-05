Sambit Patra accuses Congress of misleading people over SIR

CH NEWS, BENGALURU BJP national spokesperson and MP Dr. Sambit Patra accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of creating confusion among people over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He alleged that the Congress was spreading misinformation, while the BJP was conducting awareness programmes to explain the process. Speaking at a press conference at the Karnataka BJP office in Bengaluru, Patra said his party was holding discussions with students, media representatives and the general public to explain the functioning of constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India. He said the BJP's efforts were aimed at protecting democracy and helping citizens understand the electoral revision process. He accused the Congress of taking an opposing approach and creating unnecessary confusion. Patra Suggests Rahul Gandhi Discuss SIR With Jarkiholi Referring to Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi's reported remarks, Patra said there were no major objections to the electoral revision exercise in Karnataka. He pointed out that deceased voters' names needed to be removed from electoral rolls to maintain accurate records. Patra suggested that Rahul Gandhi should visit Karnataka and discuss the issue directly with Satish Jarkiholi instead of raising objections without understanding the situation. 'Rahul Gandhi Has No Data,' Says Patra Launching a sharp attack on the Congress leader, Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi lacked sufficient information and statistics about national issues and was creating political disturbances instead of engaging in meaningful discussions. He also criticised Rahul Gandhi's participation in parliamentary proceedings, claiming that he frequently left the House and failed to remain present during important discussions. Patra challenged Gandhi's demand for a debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning whether the Congress leader was prepared with sufficient facts to participate in such a discussion. Patra Questions INDIA Alliance Unity Patra also questioned the unity of the INDIA bloc, asking Rahul Gandhi to resolve differences within his own alliance before criticising the BJP. He referred to the Congress leader's political disagreements with Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and criticism of the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. He sarcastically thanked Rahul Gandhi for his earlier prediction about the BJP's electoral performance in West Bengal, claiming that the party's victory had proved his prediction correct.