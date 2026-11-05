Mbappe reaches 100 Champions League goal contributions

ATHENS Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe became the second-fastest player to register 100 goal contributions in UEFA Champions League history after scoring against AEK Athens on Wednesday. The French international reached the milestone in 102 appearances, recording 74 goals and 26 assists in the competition. Argentina's Lionel Messi remains the fastest to achieve the feat, having reached the landmark in 101 matches. Mbappe achieved the record with an equalising goal in the 78th minute of Real Madrid's Champions League encounter against AEK Athens. His latest contribution further strengthened his position among Europe's most influential attacking players. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to hold the overall record for the most Champions League goal contributions, with 182, comprising 140 goals and 42 assists. The match in Athens witnessed an eventful contest as the home side initially took the lead through Aboubakary Koita in the 12th minute, following an assist from Luka Jovic. Real Madrid thought they had equalised through a Vinicius Jr cross that found the net, but the goal was disallowed after Jude Bellingham was ruled offside. However, Bellingham made an impact shortly afterwards, producing a backheel finish in the 32nd minute to bring Madrid back into the contest. AEK Athens regained the advantage in the 75th minute when Koita assisted Stavro Pilo, putting the hosts in a strong position. Madrid responded three minutes later as Mbappe converted a cross from Denzel Dumfries to restore parity. With the match approaching its conclusion, Federico Valverde delivered a powerful strike into the top corner to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory for Real Madrid. The result highlighted Madrid's late attacking resilience, while Mbappe's achievement added another significant milestone to his European career. Reaching 100 goal contributions in just 102 appearances places him immediately behind Messi in the competition's fastest achievers, underlining his remarkable impact in European football.