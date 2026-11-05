CSK secure Livingstone and Edwards in four-player trade

NEW DELHI Chennai Super Kings have strengthened their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2027 auction by acquiring all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards from Sunrisers Hyderabad in a four-player trade. In exchange, CSK have released pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to the Hyderabad-based franchise. Livingstone will join Chennai at a reduced salary of ₹6 crore, compared to the ₹13 crore that Sunrisers Hyderabad had invested in him at the auction. The move gives CSK an experienced all-rounder at a significantly lower cost as they prepare for the upcoming season. Australian all-rounder Edwards will join Chennai at his existing salary of ₹3 crore. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis will move to Sunrisers Hyderabad at their current salaries of ₹4.8 crore and ₹2 crore, respectively. The exchange allows both franchises to reshape their squads according to their requirements. The four-player deal marks an important development in the teams’ preparations for the 2027 season. Chennai have added two all-rounders to strengthen their options, while Hyderabad have secured two pace bowlers to reinforce their bowling department. With the IPL 2027 auction approaching, the trade is expected to influence both teams’ squad-building strategies. Livingstone’s reduced salary also gives Chennai greater financial flexibility, while the arrival of Khaleel and Ellis provides Sunrisers with additional pace-bowling options ahead of the new campaign.