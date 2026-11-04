Royal Enfield expands Himalayan ice hockey development programme

NEW DELHI Royal Enfield has announced the fourth season of its Himalayan Ice Hockey Development Programme, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening grassroots winter sports through specialised training for players, coaches and match officials. The initiative aims to develop local expertise across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand while preparing communities for upcoming regional competitions in 2027. The programme will begin with its first dedicated Goaltender Training Programme from November 9 to 13 at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium in Leh. International goaltending coach Matt Darlow will lead the sessions, providing specialised training to goalkeepers from Ladakh and Spiti. Additional programmes for players, coaches and referees will be conducted in Leh, Dehradun and Gurugram. Peter Gebei, an International Ice Hockey Federation-certified professional with more than four decades of experience, will lead referee training for the second consecutive year. The grassroots Learn to Play initiative will run from December 2026 to February 2027, followed by the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League (REIHL) in Leh and the Spiti Cup in Kaza. Both competitions are entering their fourth year of partnership with the organisation. REIHL is conducted in collaboration with the Ladakh administration and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, while the Spiti Cup is organised alongside the Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul-Spiti. Executive Director of Eicher Group Foundation Bidisha Dey said the initiative aims to equip local communities with specialised skills and make the sport increasingly community-driven. She highlighted the importance of developing players, coaches and officials to strengthen India's future prospects in international winter sports. The programme also extends beyond sporting activities through the third edition of Journeying Across the Himalayas, scheduled from December 3 to 9 in New Delhi. The festival will showcase Himalayan culture and feature an interactive ice hockey experience. In the previous season, Humas Warriors and Sham Eagles won the REIHL men's and women's titles, while Centre Zone secured both Spiti Cup senior titles. Sham Zone claimed the Under-18 championship. Make the headline more news-focusedClarify the programme timeline