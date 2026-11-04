Yamal overtakes Mbappé in champions league scoring record

BARCELONA

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal created history by surpassing Kylian Mbappe to become the highest-scoring teenager in UEFA Champions League history. The 19-year-old achieved the milestone during Barcelona's convincing 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday, taking his tally in the prestigious competition to 14 goals. Yamal opened the scoring in the seventh minute after capitalising on a defensive mistake by Aston Villa. The Spanish winger curled a precise finish past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to give Barcelona an early advantage. Brazilian forward Raphinha then took charge in the second half, scoring twice to complete a comfortable victory for the Spanish champions. The defeat marked Aston Villa's first loss in the Champions League league phase, while Barcelona provisionally moved into second place in the standings. With his latest goal, Yamal moved ahead of Mbappe, who had previously held the teenage scoring record with 13 Champions League goals. The French forward has since continued his impressive career, reaching 72 goals in the competition. Yamal, meanwhile, has achieved the new milestone in just 37 appearances, highlighting his remarkable progress at the highest level of European football. The Barcelona youngster already holds several records in the tournament. He became the youngest player to start a main-stage Champions League match after making his full European debut against Porto at 16 years and 83 days. He is also the youngest player to score and provide an assist in a Champions League match, as well as the youngest to find the net in a semi-final. Yamal's achievement further strengthens his growing reputation following his third-place finish in the latest Ballon d'Or rankings, behind Harry Kane and Mbappe. This season, he has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 15 appearances across all competitions, becoming an increasingly influential figure under Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.