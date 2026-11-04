Martin-Baker to invest ₹380 crore in Karnataka

CH NEWS, Bengaluru UK-based Martin-Baker will invest ₹380 crore in Karnataka to establish a manufacturing facility for aircraft ejection seats, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil has said. Patil made the announcement after meeting senior representatives of the company to discuss its proposed investment in the State. Martin-Baker has sought 10 acres in the fifth phase of the Harohalli Industrial Area to establish its manufacturing unit. The project is expected to generate more than 500 skilled jobs. Patil said the government would facilitate the land allotment at the earliest. More than 900 Martin-Baker ejection seats are currently used in aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force and Indian Naval Air Arm. The proposed investment is expected to strengthen domestic manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities and support the development of local suppliers. Tonbo Imaging Plans Investment in Vijayapura Tonbo Imaging India Limited, a company specialising in defence and advanced imaging technologies, is also planning to expand its operations in Karnataka. According to Patil, the company has sought five acres in Bengaluru's ITIR area for a High-Power Microwave (HPM) manufacturing facility and 130 acres at Mulwada in Vijayapura district for a testing and evaluation centre. The proposed Mulwada facility will support technology testing, evaluation and demonstrations. The Bengaluru unit will focus on developing and manufacturing High-Power Microwave systems and related technologies. The Martin-Baker delegation included Chief Financial Officer Robert Morgan and Programme Manager Tom Dutton. Representatives of Tonbo Imaging included CFO T.S. Sivashankar, Co-founder Cecilia D'Souza and Vice-President D. Rajendra Kumar. KIADB CEO Govind Reddy, Minister's Technical Adviser Aravind Galagali and Karnataka Udyog Mitra Managing Director Doddabasavaraju attended the meeting.