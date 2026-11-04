DC directs officials to complete drinking water projects on time

CH NEWS, Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner Dr. Anand K. has directed officials to complete ongoing drinking water supply projects in the Nikhundi and Basavanabagewadi areas within the stipulated time and maintain construction quality. During a visit to the Nikhundi and Basavanabagewadi areas on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress of various development works being implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission and its updated version 2.0. He inspected pipeline installation works and instructed officials to ensure that the projects were completed without delay. Reviewing the construction of the Nikhundi market, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned officials to complete the work within the next month. He stressed that construction quality should not be compromised and that technical inspections must be conducted regularly to ensure the durability of the structure. He also inspected the quality of food grains supplied through the Indira Canteen. Officials were instructed to ensure that beneficiaries received food prepared according to prescribed standards, including chapatis and rotis, along with other food items. Cleanliness and hygiene at the canteen premises must also be maintained. The Deputy Commissioner further reviewed the progress of drinking water pipeline works in Nikhundi and Basavanabagewadi, including projects requiring Forest Department permission. He directed officials to expedite pending administrative procedures and obtain necessary approvals without delay so that the drinking water schemes could be implemented on schedule. Officials from various departments, including the Vijayapura sub-division, municipal administration, rural drinking water supply and other concerned agencies, accompanied him during the inspection. "Pipeline installation should be carried out systematically, with proper attention to technical requirements. Officials were directed to identify and resolve obstacles affecting the progress of the works and ensure that the prescribed quality standards were maintained. - Dr. Anand K., Deputy Commissioner"