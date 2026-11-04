H.K. Patil vows statewide Street Vendors’ welfare law

CH NEWS, Gadag Former minister and Gadag MLA H.K. Patil has called for the implementation of the 2014 Street Vendors Act across Karnataka, stating that the legislation has brought hope and economic security to thousands of street vendors in Gadag district. Speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka Sambhrama-53 celebrations and various welfare initiatives for street vendors at D.K.H. Patil Circle in Gadag-Betageri, he said laws intended to protect the livelihoods and dignity of poor people must be implemented effectively. The programme was organised jointly by the Gadag District Street Vendors’ Multipurpose Association and the Karnataka State Street Vendors’ Mahamandal, Bengaluru. The event also featured the inauguration of various projects undertaken by the Gadag-Betageri Town Vending Committee, the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a community hall and cultural programmes. Patil said the street vendors' welfare legislation implemented in Gadag district should serve as a model for the entire state. He assured the association that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and seek statewide implementation. He also promised to bring the issue to the Chief Minister's attention if a 20-member delegation of street vendors visited Bengaluru. Expressing concern that the district administration had neglected Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations, Patil appreciated the street vendors for organising the celebrations and demonstrating their commitment to Kannada language and culture. He promised to allocate Rs. 1 crore from his MLA Local Area Development Fund towards the construction of the street vendors' community hall. Sri Fakir Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Fakireshwar Sansthan Math, Shirahatti, blessed the gathering, while Maulana Inayadilla Peerzade led the programme. Several association office-bearers, representatives and community leaders attended the event. State vice-president Bashasabha Mallasamudra delivered the introductory address, Chandrakant Chavan welcomed the gathering and child artist Krishnapriya offered the prayer.