BJP leaders urge workers to strengthen organisation

CH NEWS, Vijayapura The Vijayapura district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a district-level meeting to discuss party organisation, upcoming local body elections and preparations to counter the Congress campaign on electoral roll revision. Addressing the meeting, former Minister M.P. Renukacharya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attracted global attention through his leadership, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and now during his third term as Prime Minister. He said the BJP had grown into the world's largest political party through strong organisational structures and membership drives. Accusing the Congress and Left parties of targeting the BJP, Renukacharya said the Election Commission was an independent constitutional body and criticised what he described as baseless allegations against it. He urged workers to understand the party's history, ideology and growth from the Jana Sangh days under leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani. He called on workers to take the party's 'Save Democracy' campaign to the public and highlight the alleged failures of the Congress government and unfulfilled promises. District BJP president Gurulingappa Angadi asked workers to prepare for upcoming Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and urban and rural local body elections. He urged all mandal units to work together and strengthen the party at the grassroots level. He defended electoral roll revision, claiming that only duplicate, fake and invalid entries had been removed. Former MLC Arun Shapur urged workers to visit households and explain the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to counter what he termed Congress misinformation. He stressed the need for transparency and direct public engagement. Belagavi division co-in-charge Basavaraja Yankanchi spoke on organisational matters. Former Minister S.K. Bellubbi, former MLAs Somanagouda Patil Sasanur, Ramesh Bhusanur and Dr. Sarvabhauma Bagali, Mayor M.S. Karadi and several district and mandal leaders attended the meeting. Key points • Renukacharya defends Election Commission independently. • Save Democracy campaign launched against Congress. • Local elections preparation urged by Angadi. • Electoral roll revision removes duplicate entries. • Special Intensive Revision explained to households. • Grassroots strengthening emphasized across units.