Ashoka blames Congress for transport fare hike

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka has criticised the Congress government over the increase in bus fares, alleging that the government had failed to clear ₹5,650.95 crore in dues owed to state transport corporations. Addressing a press conference, Ashoka said the fare hike could have been avoided if the government had released the pending funds. He accused the government of making passengers pay for its financial mismanagement and announced a statewide BJP protest on November 5. Ashoka claimed that bus fares had increased by up to 40%, placing an additional burden on commuters. Citing examples, he said BMTC fares from Majestic to Shivajinagar had increased from ₹12 to ₹18, while fares to Yeshwanthpur had risen from ₹18 to ₹25. He also cited higher fares on several intercity routes. Government dues and transport losses According to Ashoka, the government owes ₹2,943 crore to KSRTC, ₹1,306 crore to NWKRTC, ₹1,019 crore to BMTC and ₹999 crore to KKRTC. He argued that clearing these dues would have reduced the need for a fare revision. He also alleged that employee provident fund contributions and fuel bills remained unpaid. Referring to incidents involving poorly maintained buses, he questioned the government's handling of the transport corporations. Ashoka recalled his tenure as Transport Minister, claiming that the corporations had performed well during that period and developed assets through their own resources. He also criticised the government over milk price increases, alleging that consumers were facing additional expenses despite promises of better financial support to dairy farmers. Demanding transparency, Ashoka sought a white paper on the state's financial position and utilisation of funds. He urged people to join the BJP's statewide demonstrations on November 5 against the fare hike. At a glance • Fare Hike Allegation: Opposition leader Ashok criticized the Congress transport fare hike. • Pending Government Dues: Government reportedly owes ₹5,650.95 crore to transport corporations. • Burden on Commuters: Bus ticket prices increased by up to forty percent. • Statewide Protest: BJP announced widespread demonstrations scheduled for November 5.