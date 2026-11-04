Hariprasad tells Bommai to focus on Haveri

CH NEWS, Bengaluru KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad has criticised BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his remarks about Rahul Gandhi, asking him to focus on his Haveri constituency instead. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, Hariprasad questioned Bommai's allegations about the foreign connections of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Hariprasad challenged Bommai to produce official documents supporting his claims that Rahul Gandhi had received foreign funds. He said meeting foreign leaders was not a crime and accused Bommai of making serious allegations without providing evidence. Hariprasad Raises Questions Over Foreign Funding Hariprasad also referred to reports about financial assistance from the United States to India between 2014 and 2025. Citing claims linked to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and USAID, he questioned the purpose of the reported $21 million allocation. He asked the Central Government to clarify the matter and questioned why similar concerns about foreign funding were not being raised against the BJP and the RSS. Hariprasad also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overseas campaign events before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's reported remarks supporting a BJP victory in 2019. He questioned the political significance of these incidents and raised allegations about alleged meetings between RSS representatives and Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI. These claims were part of his political criticism and were not independently established in the statement. Concluding his remarks, Hariprasad advised Bommai to concentrate on issues concerning the people of Haveri rather than making allegations against Rahul Gandhi.