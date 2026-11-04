Second phase of Ward One Campaign begins Nov 7

CH NEWS, Bengaluru The second phase of the Greater Bengaluru Authority's (GBA) 'Ward One' campaign will begin on November 7, covering more than 50 wards. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed officials to focus on quality work rather than rushing to complete the campaign. Speaking at a virtual review meeting on Wednesday, the Minister said the first phase had received a positive response from residents. He announced that the campaign would continue until mid-December to ensure proper inspections and lasting solutions to civic problems. First Phase Records Progress The first phase covered 43 wards, where officials filled 704 potholes across 357.41 km of roads. They also cleared 426.6 tonnes of garbage from 342 black spots and removed 1,141.2 tonnes of debris from 820 locations. Additionally, 29.68 km of footpaths were repaired, while encroachments along 455.15 km of footpaths were cleared. Public Participation and Departmental Coordination Krishna Byre Gowda instructed officials to involve Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and civic organisations in the second phase. He said their participation would help identify local problems and improve solutions. He also stressed better coordination between government departments, particularly in matters concerning tree maintenance and removal. Officials were directed to ensure that vacant sites under the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) were cleaned promptly. Focus on Road Safety and Cleanliness The Minister directed officials to intensify footpath encroachment removal and improve major road junctions. Lane markings and reflectors must be installed to improve road safety. He also appreciated the work carried out by officials during the first phase and urged them to maintain the same commitment in the next phase. Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao and other senior officials, engineers and representatives of the five municipal corporations attended the meeting. Phase Two Expansion & Ministerial Directives Overview • Launch Date: Second phase of the Greater Bengaluru Authority's (GBA) 'Ward One' campaign scheduled to begin on November 7. • Expanded Coverage: Will span across more than 50 wards, extending operations until mid-December. • Quality Focus: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda instructed officials to prioritize quality work over rushing completion. • Stakeholder Involvement: Emphasized active participation from Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and civic bodies.