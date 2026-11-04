Karnataka bus fare hike draws sharp criticism from Joshi

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government over its decision to increase bus fares across the state's four transport corporations. He alleged that the government's guarantee schemes had affected the financial condition of transport corporations, placing an additional burden on ordinary people. The revised bus fares will come into effect from midnight on November 4. According to Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh, fares will increase by an average of 23 per cent for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and other regional corporations, while Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) fares will rise by 33 to 35 per cent. Joshi Targets Congress Government Reacting to the decision, Joshi criticised the government's financial management in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He alleged that Karnataka's development had slowed since the Congress government assumed power and that its financial policies had pushed state transport corporations into losses. He claimed that unpaid dues under the guarantee schemes had increased the financial pressure on the corporations, affecting their ability to meet expenses, including diesel purchases. However, the state government has defended the fare revision, citing rising diesel prices, employee salaries, allowances and other operating expenses. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said the increase was intended to reduce losses and protect the transport corporations. He also stated that the fare hike was not linked to the Shakti scheme. Joshi Questions Milk Price Increase Joshi also criticised the recent increase in Nandini milk and curd prices by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). From November 1, milk prices increased by ₹8 per litre for basic toned milk, while curd prices rose from ₹54 to ₹68 per litre. A 500-gram curd packet now costs ₹34, compared with ₹28 earlier. Questioning the government's approach, Joshi said people were being offered free benefits while facing higher prices for essential goods and public transport. He argued that these increases were adding to household expenses, particularly for students, daily-wage workers and regular commuters. At a glance • Fare Hike Implementation: New bus fares across all four transport corporations take effect from midnight on November 4. • Significant Price Increases: BMTC fares rise by 32–35%, while KSRTC and other regional corporations increase by an average of 23%. • Milk & Curd Revisions: Nandini milk prices increased by ₹8 per litre, and 1-litre curd prices rose from ₹54 to ₹68 starting November 1. • Political Fallout: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi blamed unscientific guarantee schemes for draining state transport finances.