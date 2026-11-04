JD(S) ST Wing office-bearers sworn in at Devanahalli

CH NEWS, Devanahalli Valmiki Jayanti celebrations, the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed office-bearers of the JD(S) ST Wing of Devanahalli Assembly Constituency, and a felicitation programme were held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Devanahalli. The programme included felicitation of achievers and presentation of Pratibha Puraskar awards to meritorious students who excelled in SSLC and PUC examinations. Former MLA Nisarga L.N. Narayanaswamy, JD(S) District President K.V. Manjunath, Taluk President S. Mahesh and ST Wing President Venkatesh Murthy inaugurated the event by offering floral tributes to Maharshi Valmiki and lighting the ceremonial lamp. Addressing the gathering, former MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy criticised the Congress government, alleging that hundreds of crores allocated to the Valmiki Development Corporation had been diverted for the Telangana elections. Referring to the suicide of corporation official Chandrashekhar, he accused the government of attempting to suppress the issue. He also alleged that SCP and TSP funds were being diverted towards guarantee schemes, causing injustice to Dalit and tribal communities. Highlighting the contributions of former Prime Ministers H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy towards the ST community through schemes such as Ganga Kalyana and Panchayat Raj reservations, he recalled development works undertaken during his tenure, including the Valmiki Community Hall and a hostel at Yaliyuru. He pledged to strengthen the party ahead of the forthcoming Panchayat elections. JD(S) District President K.V. Manjunath highlighted Maharshi Valmiki's teachings, particularly the importance of keeping one's word. He also expressed concern over the lack of basic facilities, including electricity and drinking water, at Ambedkar Bhavan. Former Zilla Panchayat member Manjulamma praised Narayanaswamy's continued commitment to public welfare. Several JD(S) leaders, office-bearers and hundreds of party workers participated in the programme.