Khandre orders 50 bus shelters across Mandya

CH NEWS, Mandya Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B. Khandre held a review discussion with Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO K.R. Nandini while travelling by car from Mandya towards Mysuru, issuing several directions to strengthen rural infrastructure and improve public services. The Minister directed the construction of well-equipped bus shelters in 50 villages with high passenger movement under the VB-G RAM G scheme. He also suggested opening more Akka Cafes, which provide income opportunities for women, and assigning their management to women's self-help groups. Emphasising the effective utilisation of government grants and tax revenue, Khandre called for creating permanent public assets in villages. He said 375 projects could be undertaken under the scheme. On e-Swathu property records, he instructed Panchayat Development Officers to conduct immediate field inspections after receiving applications, verify documents, invite objections and issue certificates without unnecessary delays. He also ordered the cancellation of property records issued using forged documents. Referring to allegations of 1,881 illegal e-Swathu records in Indavalu Gram Panchayat, he warned officials against corruption and irregularities. Reviewing lake conservation, he said Mandya district had 417 lakes under Gram Panchayat limits. Of the 319 acres encroached upon across 155 lakes, 162 acres had been recovered from 133 lakes. The remaining 158 acres across 22 lakes must be cleared, excluding residential houses. He also directed officials to remove obstructions in stormwater channels, protect government land and improve groundwater recharge. Khandre instructed officials to organise Gram Sabhas to identify beneficiaries for cattle sheds, sheep and goat shelters, borewell recharge pits and farm ponds under the scheme. The Zilla Panchayat CEO was asked to visit at least four villages twice a week and resolve public grievances concerning roads, drinking water, streetlights, sanitation and property records. Citing the possibility of summer water shortages due to El Niño-related rainfall deficits, he ordered village-level water budgeting and advance identification of alternative water sources. He also directed officials to ensure that wages for unskilled workers under the scheme were paid within 15 days. Key points • Bus shelters planned for 50 villages. • Akka Cafes empower women through self-help. • e-Swathu records require strict verification and inspections. • Illegal properties and forged documents face cancellation. • Encroached lakes partially recovered with ongoing clearance. • Gram Sabhas organized to identify scheme beneficiaries.