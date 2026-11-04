Monthly Task Force meetings mandatory to curb child labour

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy has directed officials to conduct monthly taluk-level Task Force Committee meetings without fail to review measures for eradicating child labour and protecting children's rights. He was speaking while chairing a meeting of the District-level Task Force and Executive Committee at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Wednesday. He observed that some taluks had conducted only two or three meetings in the past eight months and warned that disciplinary action would be taken against Labour Inspectors who failed to hold meetings regularly. He instructed officials to conduct frequent inspections at hotels, dhabas, garages, workshops, construction sites and bakeries. Children found working illegally must be rescued immediately, rehabilitated and provided access to education. Cases should also be registered against employers violating the law. Kumaraswamy stressed that rehabilitation should extend beyond producing rescued children before the Child Welfare Committee. Officials must visit their homes, assess family conditions and ensure their return to education. Eligible children should be admitted to residential schools under the 10 per cent reservation provision, with parental consent. He directed the District Labour Officer to review the performance of Labour Inspectors every 15 days and submit reports on inspections and cases registered. School authorities were also instructed to identify children absent for 15 consecutive days or those who had dropped out. He called for coordinated action by the Revenue, Police, Education, Labour and Women and Child Development departments to prevent child labour, child marriage and minor pregnancies. Public awareness campaigns were also emphasised. Information pamphlets on child protection, child helplines and adoption procedures were released. Zilla Panchayat Project Director Jayalakshmamma and other district officials attended the meeting.