India Secure Five-Wicket Victory Over New Zealand

AUCKLAND

India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the rain-affected first One-Day International, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. New Zealand was restricted to a modest total after India's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance. Arshdeep Singh led the attack with four wickets, while Harshit Rana and Harshit Kamboj provided crucial support. Kamboj claimed two wickets for 22 runs, helping India maintain control of the innings. Chasing a revised target of 143 runs in 23 overs, India completed the task in 22.4 overs, losing five wickets. Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a valuable 74, guiding the team towards victory. His composed innings ensured India remained on course despite losing wickets at regular intervals. India's bowlers laid the foundation for the win by restricting New Zealand's scoring opportunities, while the batters handled the revised target effectively. The victory gave India an early advantage in the series and strengthened the team's position ahead of the remaining matches. The second ODI is scheduled to be played in Wellington on November 7, with New Zealand looking to level the series and India aiming to extend its lead.