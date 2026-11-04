Kohli surpasses Tendulkar in ODI run chase record

AUCKLAND Virat Kohli added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career on Wednesday, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in One-Day International (ODI) run chases. The Indian batting star reached the milestone during the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland, producing an impressive 74 off just 51 deliveries, including 13 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 145.10. Kohli has now accumulated 8,741 runs in 169 innings across 180 matches while batting in ODI run chases, maintaining an average of 66.21 and a strike rate of 95.03. His tally includes 30 centuries and 46 half-centuries. Tendulkar previously held the record with 8,720 runs from 242 innings, including 17 centuries and 52 half-centuries, at an average of 42.33. Kohli's record in successful run chases is equally impressive. He has scored 6,477 runs in 108 innings across 114 matches at an outstanding average of 89.95, registering 25 centuries and 30 half-centuries. He also equalled Australian batting legend Ricky Ponting's record for most ODI runs against New Zealand, reaching 1,971 runs in 37 innings at an average of 57.97. The veteran batter further became the first player to cross 13,000 ODI runs while batting at number three. He has accumulated 13,062 runs in 251 innings at the position, including 48 centuries and 70 half-centuries. In 10 ODIs this year, Kohli has scored 626 runs at an average of 69.55, with two centuries and four half-centuries. Meanwhile, India's bowling attack played a decisive role in securing a five-wicket victory in the rain-affected contest. Arshdeep Singh claimed four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj contributed three and two wickets respectively. New Zealand was dismissed for 185. India comfortably chased the revised target of 143 in 32 overs, completing a convincing victory and beginning the series on a winning note.