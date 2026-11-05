Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to international football

LISBON Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, bringing an end to an illustrious 23-year career with the national team. The 41-year-old forward confirmed his decision through an emotional video message shared on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent Portugal and describing the journey as one that changed his life forever. He also announced that it was time to hand over the iconic number seven shirt to the next generation. Ronaldo made his international debut in August 2003 as a substitute against Kazakhstan. Since then, he has become Portugal's all-time leading goal-scorer, recording 146 goals in 234 appearances. Reflecting on his journey, the Al-Nassr striker said representing his country had always been a privilege and responsibility. He acknowledged that his international career involved unforgettable victories, painful defeats and moments that strengthened his connection with supporters. He also stressed that football was about people rather than merely goals, records and trophies. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also holds several individual honours, including three UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards and four European Golden Boots. In his farewell message, Ronaldo thanked his teammates, coaches, medical professionals, support staff and family members for their contributions throughout his career. He encouraged young Portuguese footballers to dream big, remain determined and continue creating new milestones for the country. He further assured supporters that he would continue cheering for Portugal despite ending his playing career at international level. Concluding his message, Ronaldo said, "I spent my life working to become the best player in the world. Today, I realise that my greatest victory was earning the honour of representing the best country in the world." His announcement comes after the Portuguese Football Federation handed him a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine in October following his departure from the national team's training camp ahead of a match against Denmark. Despite retiring, Ronaldo said his pride in representing Portugal would remain forever. "I spent my life working to become the best player in the world. Today, I realise that my greatest victory was earning the honour of representing the best country in the world." Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese footballer