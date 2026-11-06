Court denies plea for concurrent prison terms

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Facing legal consequences in the court of law can take unexpected turns for individuals involved in serious criminal activities. When a person is found guilty across multiple separate legal proceedings, judges must carefully determine how the penalties will be served. A recent high-profile ruling from the Karnataka High Court has brought significant clarity to this complex legal process. The High Court of Karnataka has officially dismissed a petition filed by a convicted individual seeking to serve two distinct prison sentences concurrently rather than consecutively. The petitioner, identified as Ramesh, had requested that his prison terms for separate offenses be allowed to run at the same time. However, a single-judge bench presided over by Justice M. Nagaprasanna firmly rejected the plea after reviewing the case history and relevant legal precedents. The background of the matter dates back several years. In 2016, a serious case involving murder and attempted murder was registered against the accused under the K.P. Agrahara Police Station jurisdiction. While the legal proceedings for that initial matter were still underway, a separate criminal case was filed against him in 2019 for threatening a witness associated with the ongoing trial. Because these matters were tried independently, they resulted in separate convictions and timelines. In August 2022, he was sentenced to five years of simple imprisonment for the witness intimidation charge. Later, in January 2023, he received a life sentence along with an additional five-year rigorous imprisonment term for the murder case. During the hearings, the petitioner's legal counsel argued that both matters were interconnected and requested the court to invoke legal provisions allowing the sentences to run simultaneously. Conversely, the Public Prosecutor strongly opposed this request, pointing out that the criminal acts occurred at different times and involved distinct events. Ultimately, the bench agreed, ruling that independent trials cannot share concurrent penalties.