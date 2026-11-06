Minister M.B. Patil announces Bayer investment deal

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Attracting global investments is crucial for driving regional economic growth, expanding industrial infrastructure, and creating sustainable job opportunities for local youth. The Government of Karnataka has secured a major economic milestone with a leading multinational corporation committing significant capital to boost local manufacturing capabilities across the state. German-based Bayer Science and Innovation, a global pioneer in the healthcare and agricultural sectors, has officially signed an agreement to invest Rs 200 crore to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Bengaluru. The formal pact was signed by S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, and Vineet Jindal, CFO of Bayer. The agreement was finalized in the official presence of M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, alongside other senior state bureaucrats and industrial development officials. Addressing attendees during the announcement, Minister M.B. Patil noted that this substantial capital will be deployed in a phased manner over the next seven years. The new industrial facility, focused on manufacturing agricultural inputs like fertilizers, pesticides, and fungicides, is projected to generate approximately 220 direct employment opportunities. This agreement stems from high-level discussions held in Amsterdam during the Minister's recent international delegation visit to the Netherlands, which aimed to pitch Karnataka as a premier global investment destination. Company representatives indicated plans to perform the traditional groundbreaking ceremony before the upcoming Global Investors Meet in April, targeting rapid construction and prompt operational commencement. Bayer already operates an established service hub in Bengaluru and a crop-testing center in Chamarajanagar. Having maintained a century-long presence in India with thousands of employees and multiple manufacturing plants, this expansion further solidifies Karnataka's reputation as a preferred hub for international commerce, manufacturing excellence, and technological innovation.