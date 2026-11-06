SGIS Kolhapur clinch ISSO National U-17 Cricket championship

Gurugram Sanjay Ghodawat International School (SGIS), Kolhapur, has emerged as the champion of the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) National Under-17 Boys Cricket Tournament 2026. The six-day championship was held at Pathways World School in Gurugram from Oct 30 to Nov 4. A total of 96 players representing six teams from leading international schools across the country participated in the tournament. Sanjay Ghodawat International School delivered an impressive performance in the final, displaying composure, teamwork and tactical skills to lift the championship trophy. The host institution, Pathways World School, Gurugram, secured the runners-up position, while Genesis Global School, Noida, finished third. Several young cricketers were also recognised for their outstanding performances during the tournament. Shlok Nitin of Sanjay Ghodawat International School was adjudged Man of the Match in the final. His teammate Samarveer received the Best All-Rounder award. Arjun of Genesis Global School was named Best Batsman. Karanvir Singh of Pathways World School received the Best Bowler award, while his teammate Ahaan Pasricha was recognised as the Best Wicket-Keeper. ISSO Director Gaurav Dixit said school-level sporting competitions play an important role in developing confidence, discipline, resilience and teamwork among students. He highlighted the growing interest in cricket among international school students. ISSO Administration Head Abhishek Saraswat also appreciated the participating teams and the host institution for successfully organising the championship. The tournament concluded with a trophy presentation and medal distribution ceremony, celebrating the achievements of the winning teams and individual performers.