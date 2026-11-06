‘Gramanubhava programme takes students closer to rural life’

CH NEWS, MANDYA The Karnataka Government's Gramanubhava programme, aimed at introducing students to rural life, agriculture, dairy farming and local culture, was inaugurated at the Government Girls' Pre-University College in Kallukattada, Mandya. The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of School Education and Literacy, and Samagra Shikshana Karnataka. Mandya MLA P. Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga), who is also the College Development Committee Chairman, inaugurated the initiative. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Director of School Education Basavaraju said the Government Girls' PU College at Kallukattada and Government PU College at Guttalu had been selected for the programme. More than 500 students from Class 9 and first-year PUC will participate. Students will visit the farms of successful farmers to learn about agricultural activities, dairy farming and rural lifestyles. The programme aims to help students understand village life, develop an interest in agriculture and recognise the importance of farmers' hard work. On the first day, two buses carried students to the farms of progressive farmers in K.R. Pet taluk. The programme will be conducted in phases, with 50 students in each group. A schedule has been prepared by the college principal to ensure that all selected students get an opportunity to participate. College Principal Thammegowda, DDPI Prasannakumar, Block Education Officer Mahadeva and lecturers Roopa, Chandralingu, Manukumar and Srinivasu attended the programme. Teaching and non-teaching staff members and hundreds of students were also present.

Kala Pratibhotsava provides platform for young artists Every child has unique talents that need encouragement and proper opportunities, said Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara. He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day district-level Kala Pratibhotsava at Gandhi Bhavan in Mandya. The event was organised by the District Administration and Department of Kannada and Culture. He said cultural competitions help children discover their abilities, build confidence and preserve traditions. He encouraged students to participate without worrying about winning or losing. Mandya Urban Development Authority Chairman B.P. Prakash urged students to pursue art and culture alongside education. B.V. Nandish, Sridhar, Harish, folk singer Ummadahalli Ramayya, artists Manjesh and Vidyashankar, teachers, parents and students attended.