Milk prices, bus fares add to common man’s burden

CH NEWS, SRINIVASPUR Rising prices of essential commodities, including Nandini milk and dairy products, along with higher KSRTC bus fares, have increased the financial burden on ordinary families in Karnataka. With household incomes failing to keep pace with rising expenses, the government must balance the interests of farmers and consumers. Milk Prices: Farmers and Consumers Need Support Milk is an essential part of daily life, particularly for children and elderly people. Higher prices of milk, curd, ghee and butter directly affect household budgets. At the same time, dairy farmers face increasing costs of cattle feed, veterinary care, electricity and labour. They deserve fair prices for their produce. However, the entire burden should not fall on consumers. The government should explore subsidies, affordable cattle feed and financial assistance to support both farmers and families. Higher Bus Fares Burden Commuters The increase in KSRTC fares has created additional difficulties for students, workers and daily commuters. Many people from rural areas depend on buses for employment, education and healthcare. The government should consider improving transport corporation efficiency, controlling unnecessary expenditure and increasing financial support instead of depending mainly on fare increases. Shakti Scheme Needs Protection The Shakti scheme has helped women access education, employment and healthcare through free bus travel. Its benefits should be protected through proper financial planning and regular assessment. Any changes must ensure that women who depend on the scheme are not disadvantaged. Public Welfare Must Remain the Priority The government must review dairy prices and bus fares while considering the financial difficulties faced by ordinary families. Supporting farmers, protecting consumers and providing affordable public transport should go hand in hand. A welfare-oriented government must ensure that its decisions improve people's lives. A balanced and transparent approach is essential to protect the interests of all sections of society.