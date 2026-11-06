Officials must improve work culture: Lokayukta Justice Patil

CH NEWS, KOPPAL Government officials must change their administrative approach, work with integrity and ensure that welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries, said Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil. He was speaking at a meeting with district-level officials held at J.H. Patel Hall in the Zilla Panchayat office on Friday. Justice Patil said the government had introduced several welfare schemes and allocated substantial funds for public welfare. Officials must ensure that these benefits reach deserving people honestly and without delay. He warned that strict action would be taken against officials found guilty of corruption. He said efficient administration and genuine concern for the public would improve people's living standards and contribute to the state's development. He also pointed out that repeated visits by people to government offices for the same work reflected administrative inefficiency. Every official has specific responsibilities, and they must perform their duties sincerely. He urged government employees to maintain honesty and remember that they are public servants. He also warned that violations under the Lokayukta Act would invite legal action. Focus on Hostel Facilities Justice Patil instructed officials of the Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare departments not to admit students beyond the sanctioned capacity in hostels and residential schools. He said overcrowding affected basic facilities and students' education. Students staying in overcrowded hostels should be shifted to rented buildings wherever necessary. Officials were also instructed to ensure proper infrastructure, cleanliness and discipline. Lokayukta Secretary Srinath, Additional Registrar Krishnayya, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh B. Itnal, Zilla Panchayat CEO Varnit Negi, Superintendent of Police Sahil Bagla and Karnataka Lokayukta Raichur SP Siddaraju attended the meeting along with other officials.