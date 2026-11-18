KOPPAL: Young people must take a pledge to build a drug-free India and work towards creating a healthy society, said Megha G.K., District Youth Officer of the My Bharat centre.

She was speaking after inaugurating the Neighbourhood Youth Parliament-2026, jointly organised by the My Bharat centre, under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Government First Grade College, Hitnal, on Tuesday.

Megha said drug addiction was destroying the future of young people and posing a serious threat to the country’s progress. She urged students to stay away from substance abuse and actively participate in efforts to create awareness about its harmful effects.

Presiding over the programme, Dr. Basavaraja B.H., Principal of Government First Grade College, Hitnal, advised students not to restrict their learning to textbooks. He encouraged them to become ambassadors of social change and raise awareness against social evils.

Anita C., Principal of the Government Pre-University College, Santhosh Kumari N., IQAC Coordinator, and the Cultural Committee Coordinator were among those present. Ningappa Kambali and Chigateri Gajendra Gowda, Head of the Department of Political Science, also attended the programme.

Resource persons Dr. Manjula Sharma, Administrative Medical Officer at Hitnal Primary Health Centre, Bharamappa H.M., Project Director of the Surabhi organisation, and social worker Shobha Nalwada shared their views on the issue.

Teaching and non-teaching staff members and hundreds of students participated in the programme.