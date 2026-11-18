BENGALURU: In a serious move to protect local vehicle owners, Food Minister Rizwan Arshad has officially written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The letter raises serious concerns over excessive ethanol blending in petrol and widespread measurement errors at fuel stations across the state.

Recent trouble began when drivers flooded public offices with complaints. Many reported sudden drops in vehicle mileage, unexpected engine damage, and suspicions that dispensing pumps were giving them less fuel than they paid for. Acting on these grievances, state authorities launched a widespread investigation last September by collecting test samples from 63 fuel stations.

The investigation faced immediate roadblocks. Shockingly, oil company laboratories failed to report the ethanol levels in 42 of those samples. Refusing to drop the matter, the state government sent 14 samples to independent, NABL-accredited laboratories for accurate testing. The results confirmed that 11 samples contained ethanol levels soaring well past the legal 20 percent limit, with some reaching as high as 31.2 percent. Troublingly, this heavy overuse was even found in expensive premium petrol priced between ₹120 and ₹140 per litre.

At the same time, the Legal Metrology Department inspected 805 petrol stations and found serious technical issues. Dispensers at 768 stations needed urgent fixing, and inaccurate measurements appeared in 2,618 out of 3,071 nozzles. Authorities registered cases against 101 stations and collected ₹6.66 lakh in fines. Because dispensing machines typically lose accuracy within 11 months, the state rejected central proposals to extend inspection intervals to two years.

To resolve these issues, the state has placed five vital demands before the Centre. These include mandatory display of ethanol percentages at pumps and bills, making ethanol-free fuel available for older vehicles, setting up regular independent laboratory checks, and creating a compensation fund for damaged engines.