BENGALURU: To ensure the upcoming decennial population count proceeds smoothly without technical discrepancies, the Bengaluru South City Corporation recently organized a specialized training workshop for Charge Officers and Technical Assistants.

The interactive session, spearheaded by Additional Commissioner Rachappa alongside Deputy Commissioner Gagana, focused heavily on preparing field officials for the second phase of Census‑2027. The curriculum provided comprehensive guidance on conducting precise fieldwork, executing accurate house-listing procedures, and maintaining high data integrity throughout the population enumeration process.

A major focus of the workshop centered on digital tools and technological platforms. Officials received hands-on training and live demonstrations regarding the ‘HLB (House Listing Block) Review Module’ and the CMMS (Census Management and Monitoring System) portal. Instructors demonstrated how to accurately demarcate census blocks, perform geo-tagging, and align ward boundaries. Technical guidelines were also issued to help staff resolve overlapping boundaries between census blocks and identify previously unmapped habitations so they can be seamlessly integrated into adjacent enumeration zones.

Furthermore, municipal authorities instructed personnel to carefully categorize and record slum regions separately from non-slum areas, while properly identifying specialized or restricted jurisdictions according to statutory rules.

Emphasizing that enumerators and supervisors form the backbone of the entire census operation, Additional Commissioner Rachappa urged all participating officials to apply the digital training effectively. He directed teams to complete every stage of the census work diligently within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring a completely error-free and comprehensive administrative rollout across the southern zone.