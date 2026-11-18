BENGALURU: Tired of paying heavy fees at private institutions, parents across Karnataka are looking at public options. Because of this massive rush, the Department of Education has started a special survey to introduce LKG and UKG classes in every government school across the state.

For years, high costs made quality early education a luxury for poor and middle-class families. Now, families want reliable public choices for their toddlers. In many rural areas, local school committees and caring teachers already started pre-primary sections on their own due to huge public demand. The state government now wants to officially support, organize, and expand these grassroots efforts.

The new plan also focuses on building better teamwork between local Anganwadis and primary schools. This smart model has already worked wonders in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Supported by special regional development funds, nearly 48,000 children signed up for pre-primary classes in just 42 days. Seeing such wonderful success, education officials want to copy this winning strategy statewide.

Bringing play-school learning into government institutions will help tiny tots adjust smoothly before entering regular primary grades. It gives kids a fair start in life without draining their parents’ wallets. Authorities will use the upcoming survey data to identify schools with the highest demand, ensuring that funds and resources go directly where they are needed most.

This major step promises to ease financial stress for struggling parents while boosting student attendance from a very young age. By strengthening public education right from the foundation, the state hopes to give every child equal learning opportunities, no matter their family background. Officials expect the expansion rollout to move quickly once the survey wraps up, bringing joy to families who want affordable schooling right in their neighborhoods.