BENGALURU: Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil has announced that a comprehensive state Civil Aviation Policy will officially secure cabinet approval during the upcoming ministerial meeting, aiming to ensure that multi-crore airports across the region never remain idle.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Minister Patil strongly rejected allegations that the state administration bears responsibility for the suspension of flight operations at Shivamogga Airport. Instead, he blamed structural flaws within the central government’s regional connectivity scheme, ‘UDAN’. He urged local Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra to recognize these ground realities rather than assigning misplaced blame.

Patil proposed that the central government extend financial support under the UDAN scheme from three years to five years. Under this proposal, the Karnataka government would willingly cover half of the operational expenses for another five years. He called on Raghavendra to press Prime Minister Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu for this extension.

To capitalize on soaring global demand for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul services, the upcoming aviation policy prioritizes domestic aircraft manufacturing and the localized supply chain. Karnataka already hosts major aerospace players like Collins, Safran, and Bellatrix. To attract further investment ahead of the Global Investors’ Meet, the government plans high-level roadshows in nations like France.

Despite intense competition, Karnataka continues securing global heavyweights like Lam Research and Applied Materials. Patil concluded by demanding that the central government release urgent drought relief funds without political bias, supporting citizens through difficult times.