BENGALURU: Stepping up aggressive revenue recovery drives against outstanding municipal dues, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation has secured a massive property tax payment of over ₹2.65 crore from properties located within the prominent UB City complex.

Following strict directives issued by Corporation Commissioner Jagadish G. during a recent high-level review meeting with revenue officials, municipal teams intensified efforts to identify major tax defaulters and issue formal demand notices across all zones. Prompted by these rigorous recovery measures, the Official Liquidator of the High Court of Karnataka acting on behalf of M/s United Breweries (Holdings) Limited in liquidation stepped forward to clear long-standing dues.

A formal Demand Draft amounting to exactly ₹2,65,52,991 was handed over directly to Commissioner Jagadish G. at his office in the PUB Building on M.G. Road. The substantial payment covers property tax arrears for 21 distinct assets situated within the UB City complex on Vittal Mallya Road, falling under the administrative jurisdiction of the Shantinagar sub-division’s Assistant Revenue Officer. Key municipal figures, including Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Lakmamma and Joint Commissioner Hemant Sharan, were present during the formal handover.

Drawing attention to this successful high-value recovery, Commissioner Jagadish G. issued a stern warning to all remaining commercial and residential property owners across the corporation’s jurisdiction with overdue tax liabilities. He urged citizens and corporate entities to clear their pending dues immediately through official channels to avoid strict legal penalties.

Municipal authorities confirmed that field inspections and tracking mechanisms will continue unabated. Properties failing to settle outstanding arrears within the stipulated deadlines will face severe punitive actions, including asset attachment and further statutory enforcement under municipal regulations, as the corporation moves to strengthen its financial health.