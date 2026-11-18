BENGALURU: In a major push to secure property rights for millions of villagers, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre has officially launched the ambitious ‘Bhu Guarantee’ E-Swathu campaign from his office at Vikasa Soudha.

Calling it the sixth core guarantee following the ruling party’s previous welfare promises, the new initiative aims to resolve decades of bureaucratic delays in issuing electronic property documents. Government data indicates that about 15 million rural properties exist across the state, with digital property records still pending for nearly ten million parcels. To tackle this massive backlog, authorities have set a strict target to issue official E-Swathu certificates to 800,000 dispute-free village properties by the end of this year, scaling up coverage to eight million parcels by late 2027.

The state government stepped in after noticing that 61% of the population living in rural areas faced severe hurdles obtaining proper legal titles due to outdated rules. A specialized high-level committee, led by the Panchayat Raj department secretary, recommended key amendments to simplify the framework. Under the newly revised regulations, houses built in traditional village settlement areas will receive digital records smoothly. For families whose historical records were lost to floods, heavy rains, or termite damage, authorities will accept older electricity bills dated before April 7th of last year, alongside a physical site inspection report, subject to a 21 day public objection window.

Special relaxations have also been introduced for unique regional dwellings. Properties in the Malenadu region measuring up to 4,000 square feet including traditional kanamane and manedala structures can now secure digital papers even if built on agricultural land without formal title deeds. Furthermore, the government plans to roll out advanced E-Swathu 3.0 software integrated directly with revenue databases to prevent illegal registrations on government or reserve lands. To iron out ongoing land measurement bottlenecks, the administration is preparing a cabinet proposal to set up a dedicated internal survey division equipped with high-precision GPS rovers.

Citizens facing any procedural hurdles can reach out directly to the dedicated official helpline at 9483476000. Minister Khandre has strictly instructed all department staff to handle applications with utmost transparency and efficiency.