BENGALURU: Intensifying enforcement measures across core urban neighborhoods, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation has launched a comprehensive special operation targeting sanitation rule violations, illegal waste dumping, single-use plastic sales, and footpath encroachments. Led by Corporation Commissioner Jagadish G., sanitation squads and municipal marshals successfully penalized multiple commercial establishments and public offenders, recovering a total of ₹36,700 in fines.

The most severe penalty was levied in the Cottonpet area under the Gandhinagar division, where inspectors discovered staff from a local medical shop blatantly dumping commercial waste onto the public roadside. Authorities swiftly tracked the violation and imposed a hefty fine of ₹20,000 on the owner, alongside issuing strict warnings regarding mandatory waste disposal protocols.

Additional enforcement drives were conducted across Shivajinagar and Vasanthnagar. During night patrols near Russell Market within the Bharathinagar ward, marshal teams fined three separate commercial vendors ₹5,700 for mixing waste, littering, and stocking five kilograms of banned single-use plastic items, which were promptly confiscated. Meanwhile, in Vasanthnagar, popular nightspot ‘Watson’s Bar’ was hit with a ₹5,000 fine after inspections revealed unauthorized footpath encroachments and a complete failure to segregate wet and dry waste bins.

Further sweep operations targeted public littering hotspots, including Markham Road in the Shanthalanagar ward where offenders were fined ₹5,000, and the Okalipuram area, where a ₹1,000 penalty was enforced.

Commissioner Jagadish G. emphasized that maintaining civic hygiene is a shared community responsibility. He warned that continuous patrolling and surprise inspections will remain active across all divisions, with strict legal action and escalating fines awaiting commercial establishments or individuals who flout sanitation and footpath regulations.