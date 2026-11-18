BENGALURU: In a major relief for young medical professionals, the High Court has officially struck down a government order that cut the monthly pay of doctors doing mandatory service in rural areas.

The case involves recent graduates who finished their MBBS studies under the government quota in 2024 and 2025. Following their graduation, these young doctors were sent to work for one year in state government hospitals located across rural regions. Their mandatory posting falls under two main initiatives: the National Health Mission and the State Health and Family Welfare Services schemes.

Earlier, the state government had set fair monthly wages for these hard-working doctors. However, officials later issued a sudden revised notification that lowered their earnings. Doctors working under the Health and Family Welfare scheme saw their pay drop from Rs. 62,666 down to Rs. 60,000 per month. Meanwhile, those serving under the National Health Mission experienced a drop from Rs. 75,000 down to Rs. 70,000.

Unhappy with the pay cut, a group of 38 junior doctors, including Dr. Shashikumar, who serves at a taluk hospital in Uttara Kannada, decided to fight back. They filed a legal petition arguing that reducing their promised salaries overnight was unfair and unlawful. They asked the court to restore their original pay and clear all pending salary dues.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav heard the arguments presented by advocate Abhiraj B. Chengati on behalf of the petitioners. After reviewing the case, the bench agreed with the doctors and set aside the government’s revised pay-cut order.

The court ordered the state government to honor the original pay scale. Doctors posted under the National Health Mission will now receive Rs. 75,000 every month. Those working under the Health and Family Welfare scheme will get Rs. 62,666 monthly.

This ruling brings great relief to medical graduates who spend long hours treating patients in remote villages. Many hope this decision will ensure fair treatment for future doctors serving rural communities.