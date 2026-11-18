BENGALURU: In a significant legal development, the Karnataka High Court has struck down an arbitrary government cut-off date of December 31, 2015, which had blocked private aided primary schools, high schools, and pre-university colleges from filling teaching vacancies arising from retirement, resignation, or death.

A division bench comprising Justice D.K. Singh and Justice H. Shanthi Bhushan delivered the ruling after hearing an appeal filed by the State Government against a previous single-judge order delivered on December 8, 2023. The legal battle originated when the Karnataka State Aided Educational Institutions Federation challenged the state’s persistent refusal to grant permission for filling vacant teaching posts, which had severely impacted academic standards across aided institutions.

During the proceedings, state counsel defended the restrictions, pointing to financial constraints following the COVID-19 pandemic and arguing that grants and recruitment approvals cannot be claimed as an absolute right. However, the bench observed that a temporary circular issued in June 2020 was strictly limited to the 2020‑21 financial year and could not serve as a permanent ban. Furthermore, a 2023 directive by the Department of Public Instruction prohibiting the filling of posts after 2015 lacked an independent statutory basis.

The court ruled that authorities cannot summarily reject recruitment requests solely based on the 2015 timeline without a rational justification. When evaluating applications, the government must examine vital factors such as student enrollment figures, sanctioned posts, existing teaching staff strength, staffing patterns, reservation rosters, and the broader impact on educational quality.

Crucially, the bench clarified that securing prior approval from competent authorities under the relevant 1999 and 2006 service rules remains mandatory before initiating recruitment. It also noted that individual governing bodies must file separate applications, as umbrella federations lack direct legal standing to apply on behalf of all member institutions.

Authorities must process these applications within two months, providing reasoned justifications if any request is denied. While the judgment grants relief by setting aside the illegal cut-off date, the court emphasized that filling vacancies does not constitute an automatic right, nor does it guarantee immediate salary grants from state funds.