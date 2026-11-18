BENGALURU: In a maiden initiative within the Greater Bengaluru Authority jurisdiction, the Bengaluru West City Corporation has released a specialized fifteen-minute awareness documentary to educate residents and officials on animal welfare and rabies prevention programs.

The nine-chapter documentary was jointly launched by Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, participating virtually, and Additional Commissioner for Development Kavitha Rajaram during a high-level monitoring committee meeting. Officials also recalled the corporation’s previous promotional short film, ‘Bhairuva’, which was designed to encourage public participation in stray dog adoption.

Addressing the gathering, Kavitha Rajaram emphasized that urban spaces must remain safe for both humans and animals. She noted that animal control initiatives are being strictly executed under Supreme Court guidelines to prevent human-animal conflicts, protect the public from dog bites, and curb the spread of rabies.

Reviewing operational metrics, Animal Husbandry Department head Dr. Venkatesh K.M. reported that the jurisdiction currently houses an estimated 69,341 stray dogs across two municipal zones. Sterilization and vaccination efforts are supported by two primary Animal Birth Control centers located in Sumanahalli and Chamarajpet, featuring a combined surgical capacity of 35 dogs per day. So far this year, the department has successfully completed 5,270 sterilization surgeries and administered 13,519 rabies vaccinations.

Furthermore, the corporation is advancing several new welfare measures ahead of January 2027, including comprehensive microchipping for sterilized dogs, model ward operations, mobile veterinary clinics, and the construction of a dedicated stray dog shelter in Sumanahalli.

Citizens seeking assistance or reporting rabies concerns can utilize the corporation’s dedicated helplines at 1533, 9480685708, or the specialized rabies complaint line at 6364893322.