HASSAN: H.B. Madan Gowda, former president of the Hassan District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and editor of the regional newspaper Janamitra, has been selected for the prestigious Borderland Kannada Rajyotsava Award in recognition of his contributions to Kannada language, literature and culture.

The award will be presented on December 3 during the Ananthapuri Kannada Utsava-2026 at Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The Borderland Literary and Cultural Academy, an organisation working to promote Kannada language and culture among Kannadigas living in Kerala, is organising the festival. The event aims to bring together Kannadigas from different districts of Kerala and celebrate the cultural traditions of Karnataka and Kerala through various folk performances and programmes.

A.R. Subbaiahkatte, convenor of Ananthapuri Kannada Utsava-2026, has invited Madan Gowda to attend the festival and receive the award.

The Academy has been conducting cultural activities to strengthen Kannada identity and promote the language among people living outside Karnataka.

Members of the Kannada literary community, prominent personalities and office-bearers of the District and Karnataka Working Journalists’ Associations have congratulated Madan Gowda on his selection for the award.