GADAG: The safety of the public must be a priority during demolition, clearance and development work. However, an incident at the old Tahsildar’s office premises in Gadag has raised serious questions about the safety measures adopted by the district administration. A large tree reportedly fell during the clearance operation, crushing two cars and three two-wheelers parked on the premises.

No barricades or parking restrictions

The incident has raised concerns over the lack of precautionary measures before the work began. During clearance operations at crowded government offices, barricades and warning boards are generally installed to keep people away from potentially dangerous areas. Parking restrictions are also imposed to prevent damage to vehicles.

However, according to local residents, no such arrangements were made at the old Tahsildar’s office before the operation began. Visitors who had arrived for official work reportedly parked their vehicles as usual. The sudden fall of the tree resulted in damage to five vehicles.

Major tragedy narrowly avoided

The premises usually witness a considerable number of visitors. Fortunately, no one was reportedly near the parked vehicles when the tree fell, preventing possible injuries or loss of life.

Residents questioned why adequate safety measures were not taken before the clearance work began. They said the incident could have resulted in a major tragedy if members of the public had been standing near the vehicles.

The incident has triggered anger among citizens, who have questioned the officials responsible for overseeing the operation.

Vehicle owners seek compensation

The owners of the damaged vehicles are facing financial losses despite having parked their vehicles at the government office premises during routine visits. They have urged the district administration to assess the damage and provide appropriate compensation for the two cars and three two-wheelers.

Safety measures must be strengthened

Residents have urged the district administration to ensure that proper safety arrangements are made before resuming the clearance operation. They have also demanded that potentially dangerous trees and unstable building structures be identified in advance.

Citizens have called for barricading vulnerable areas, restricting public movement and preventing vehicle parking near work sites. They stressed that public safety must not be overlooked during government operations and that responsibility for the incident should be established.