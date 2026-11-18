BELAGAVI: The City Crime Branch (CCB) police raided a salon and spa near RPD Cross in Belagavi on Wednesday, following allegations that a prostitution racket was operating under the guise of salon services. Four young women from Gujarat and Mumbai were reportedly rescued during the operation.

Acting on a tip-off, a CCB team led by Police Inspector Manjunath Nayak conducted a search at Divine Salon and Spa.

According to reports, women from other states were allegedly brought to the establishment on the pretext of providing salon and spa services and forced into prostitution. During the raid, police rescued four women and took the establishment’s owner and manager into custody for questioning over their alleged involvement.

Arrangements are reportedly being made to provide rehabilitation and necessary assistance to the rescued women.

Following the operation, the case was transferred to Tilakwadi Police Station for further investigation and legal action. A case has been registered at the police station, and further investigation is under way.

Police are investigating the alleged activities at the establishment and the possible involvement of others in the case.