BENGALURU: South Western Railway has revised the arrival timings of several express trains at Yesvantpur and Hassan stations due to ongoing railway infrastructure works. The revised timings will come into effect from November 21, 2026, on different dates specified for each train.

According to the railway announcement, passengers travelling on the affected routes have been advised to check the updated schedules before beginning their journeys.

Hassan-bound train

A train on the Yesvantpur–Hassan route will now reach Hassan at 9.20 pm instead of 9.05 pm. There will be no change in timings between Yesvantpur and Shanthigrama.

Railway authorities have requested passengers to take note of the revised timings and cooperate.