MUNDARGI: The Tungabhadra river, a major source of drinking water for Gadag and Vijayanagara districts, is facing a decline in water levels following poor rainfall and drought conditions. Inflow into the Singatalur barrage near Hammigi village in Mundargi taluk has reportedly stopped, raising concerns over drinking water supplies and irrigation during the coming months.

Limited storage raises concerns

The barrage has a reported storage capacity of 3.17 TMC, while the current water availability is stated to be 2.37 TMC. Of this, around 0.50 TMC is dead storage, leaving approximately 1.87 TMC available for use.

Gadag-Betageri, Mundargi, Shirahatti and Huvinahadagali areas depend on the barrage for drinking water. Their combined daily requirement is estimated at around 40 million litres per day (MLD). Officials and residents are concerned that the available water may last only three to four months. If additional water is not released from the Bhadra reservoir, the region could face a serious shortage.

Farmers face uncertainty

Water inflow, which reportedly ranged between 400 and 1,000 cusecs over the past 15 days, has now fallen to zero. With drinking water supply being given priority, the Irrigation Department has reportedly written to the Gadag and Vijayanagara district administrations, seeking restrictions on farmers drawing water from the barrage’s backwaters using pump sets.

The move has caused concern among farmers who were preparing to cultivate paddy, sugarcane and other commercial crops along the riverbank.

Pending rehabilitation limits storage

The incomplete relocation of four villages—Gummagol, Bidarahalli and Vittalapur in Mundargi taluk, and Allipura in Huvinahadagali taluk—has also raised questions about the barrage’s storage capacity.

These villages fall within the area affected by the barrage’s backwaters. Their pending rehabilitation has reportedly restricted the storage of additional water during the rainy season, forcing authorities to release water downstream.

Residents have criticised the delay, saying timely rehabilitation could have helped conserve more water and reduce the impact of drought. They have urged the authorities to complete the relocation process and take immediate steps to protect drinking water supplies and farmers’ livelihoods.