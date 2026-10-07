Youth lead plastic-free campaign at Savanadurga

CH NEWS, Magadi The 72nd Wildlife Week celebrations at the Savanadurga forest area in Magadi taluk witnessed a youth-led campaign to promote wildlife conservation and eliminate plastic waste from forest surroundings. Inaugurating the ‘Youth Karnataka’ wildlife conservation awareness programme, Assistant Conservator of Forests Puttamma said protecting wildlife and nature was not the sole responsibility of the government or Forest Department. The younger generation also had a major role to play in safeguarding forests and maintaining ecological balance. She noted that forests and wildlife are essential for a healthy ecosystem, but increasing human interference is shrinking natural habitats. She urged students and youth to create awareness among the public about protecting forests and wildlife. As part of the programme, students and Forest Department personnel jointly conducted a plastic-cleaning drive in the Savanadurga forest and along nearby roads. They collected plastic waste and ensured its proper disposal. Officials warned that plastic discarded by tourists can endanger wild animals and appealed to visitors to keep forest areas clean. Range Forest Officer T. Netravati said every living organism has an important role in nature and that human civilization depends heavily on forests. She stressed that protecting wildlife is essential for safeguarding forest ecosystems. Referring to the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict, Netravati urged villagers living near forest boundaries to cooperate with the Forest Department. She appealed to the public to avoid forest fires, poaching and littering, and to immediately inform officials if wild animals enter human settlements or face any disturbance. Environmental awareness competitions and rallies were organized for school and college students as part of Wildlife Week. Saplings of various species were also planted and watered. Deputy Range Forest Officers Lakshmikanth, Srinivas, Arun Kumar and Prasad Babu, Forest Guards Umesh, Kiran Kumar, Govind Raju, Varadaraju, Pradeep and Parashuramu, along with teachers and students of Government ITI College, Gavinagamangala Gate, participated in the programme.