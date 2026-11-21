A 20 to 22-year-old youth was killed in a suspected truck hit-and-run accident at Mayapuri Chowk in Delhi on Friday night. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the vehicle involved in the incident.

NEW DELHI: Police received a Police Control Room (PCR) call at around 10:43 pm on November 20 at Rajouri Garden police station, reporting a road accident. Upon reaching the spot, officers found the youth dead with severe injuries. He was identified as Bishal Roy, a resident of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, through an Aadhaar card recovered from his belongings.

A broken helmet and a bag containing clothes were also found at the accident site. However, no vehicle was present when police arrived. Another caller informed the police that a truck was allegedly involved in the accident. Officers are examining the information provided to identify the suspected vehicle. The victim’s body has been preserved in the mortuary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, while efforts are underway to contact his family members.

An FIR has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident and trace the suspected truck.

In a separate incident, two people were killed and six others injured after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed into a three-wheeler at Yudhisthir Setu under Kashmere Gate police station limits during the intervening night of November 17 and 18. Police initially registered a case under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the BNS. After two injured victims died, Section 105 was added. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.