MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have registered a case against eight boys for allegedly assaulting a man and his female friend near a mall in Ghatkopar West. The incident reportedly took place after the woman was repeatedly harassed by a group of young men. Police have served notices to the parents of the accused.

According to the complainant, he had visited Ghatkopar to meet his female friend, who had allegedly faced repeated harassment from the group. At around 4 pm, while the two were at a garden, the boys allegedly confronted and abused them. When the complainant objected, the accused allegedly attacked him with kicks and punches. One of them also reportedly hit him on the head with a steel bottle.

Attacked a second time

The complainant further alleged that the same group confronted them later that day when they returned to the garden to take photographs. The boys allegedly abused and assaulted both of them again using their hands and kicks. Following the attacks, the man and his friend went to a hospital for medical treatment. The complainant has sought legal action against those involved.

An FIR has been registered at Ghatkopar Police Station under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Notices have been served to the parents of the accused. Police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.