Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls for balancing industrial growth with workers’ welfare, highlighting expanded social security coverage and opportunities for skilled Indian workers during Gandhinagar’s Chintan Shivir.

NEW DELHI: Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday described workers’ welfare and industrial growth as the twin wheels driving India’s national progress, emphasising the need to balance industrial development with the protection of workers’ interests.

Addressing the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Mandaviya said strengthening industries while safeguarding workers’ rights was essential for the country’s economic development. Organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the event marks one year since the Labour Codes came into effect on November 21, 2025.

The minister highlighted that the Labour Codes provide for minimum wages, expanded social security coverage and fixed-term employment, while reducing compliance burdens on industries and creating an environment conducive to growth.

He also highlighted the expansion of India’s social security coverage from 25 crore people in 2014 to 101 crore in 2026, describing it as a significant achievement in the government’s efforts towards workers’ welfare.

“Workers’ welfare and industrial growth are the twin wheels of national progress, and both must advance together,” Mandaviya said.

Drawing attention to India’s demographic advantage and the growing international demand for skilled Indian workers, he stressed the importance of exploring overseas employment opportunities for young people and facilitating workforce mobility across borders.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said workers’ dignity, welfare and empowerment were integral to nation-building. He also highlighted the emergence of a stronger, worker-centric labour ecosystem.