DAVANAGERE: The ongoing dispute over the allocation of Bhadra reservoir water has intensified, with farmers from the Davanagere command area demanding a continuous 120‑day water release during the summer season.

At a meeting held at the Circuit House on Saturday, farmers unanimously urged the government to announce the water release schedule immediately.

Former ministers S.A. Ravindranath and M.P. Renukacharya, Channagiri BJP leader Madal Mallikarjun and several farmer representatives participated in the meeting. They expressed concern over the alleged irregular distribution of water and demanded that the interests of farmers in the tail-end areas be protected.

Ravindranath criticised the government for releasing water without convening a meeting of the Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC). Water was being released at different times, benefiting farmers in the upper reaches while leaving those at the tail end of the canal system struggling, he said.

He pointed out that farmers needed clarity on the summer water supply to plan sowing activities and prepare seedbeds. He urged the government to announce definite dates and clearly communicate whether water would be released.

Former minister M.P. Renukacharya demanded 120 days of water supply from January 1. He also urged the government to lift 17 TMC of water from the Tunga River and divert it to the Upper Bhadra project. Describing the Bhadra project as the lifeline of Davanagere, he condemned what he termed the unscientific distribution of water to Shivamogga and Chitradurga regions.

Madal Mallikarjun said water had been released to drought-hit Chitradurga following rainfall and an increase in reservoir storage. However, he stressed that 17 TMC should be drawn from the Tunga River to compensate for the allocation.

The meeting concluded with farmers resolving to unite and press the government for a guaranteed summer water supply. They urged elected representatives to prioritise farmers’ interests and resolve the continuing dispute.