GADAG: The Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation is committed to ensuring that government welfare benefits reach every section of the Bhovi community, particularly poor families, unemployed youth and women, said its Chairman M. Ramappa.

Addressing a press conference at the Court Hall in the District Administration Building on Saturday, he urged eligible members of the community to make effective use of the Corporation’s schemes to achieve financial independence.

According to the 2011 Census, the Bhovi community has a population of around 11.20 lakh in Karnataka. The Corporation was established in 2016 to promote the community’s social and economic development. District Manager offices have been provided for in 11 districts, with six currently operational. In other districts, the schemes are implemented through the District Managers of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation.

Under the Self-Employment Direct Loan Scheme, unemployed youth can receive financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for small businesses, including fruit and vegetable sales, fish and meat vending, and livestock rearing. The assistance comprises a ₹50,000 subsidy and a ₹50,000 loan at four per cent interest, repayable in 36 instalments.

The Sheep and Goat Rearing Scheme supports the purchase of 10 female animals and one ram. Bank-linked entrepreneurship schemes provide subsidies for ventures such as transport vehicles, taxis, food trucks, mobile kitchens and dairy farming.

Under the Micro-Credit Prerana Scheme, self-help groups with at least 10 women members can receive ₹5 lakh, comprising a ₹2.5 lakh subsidy and an equal amount as a loan. The Land Ownership Scheme supports landless women agricultural labourers in purchasing land. The Ganga Kalyana Scheme provides irrigation facilities, including borewells, pumpsets and electricity connections, to small and marginal farmers. Tailoring training is also offered to women and young people.

Ramappa said 54 beneficiaries in Gadag district received a total of ₹54 lakh under various Corporation schemes from 2022‑23 to 2025‑26.

He encouraged the community to access welfare programmes offered by other departments, give priority to education and create awareness about opportunities for higher studies. He added that efforts were being made to address documentation-related difficulties faced by applicants seeking bank loans.

District Superintendent of Police H.N. Mithun, Corporation General Manager Shivaswamy, Ravi Gunjikar and other community leaders attended the press conference.