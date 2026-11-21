HAVERI: An incident involving alleged indecent behaviour towards a woman and mobile phone theft has been reported at the Haveri District Hospital.

The incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday in Ward No. 109 and was captured on CCTV cameras.

According to reports, the accused approached a woman sleeping on her hospital bed and attempted to steal her mobile phone and purse. When she woke up and slapped him, he fled. Other people in the ward tried to catch him but failed.

The incident has raised concerns over security at the hospital. Patients’ relatives claim that mobile phone thefts occur frequently, with more than 10 phones reportedly stolen during the previous week.

Santhosh, a patient’s relative, said his own mobile phone was stolen between midnight and 1 am. He claimed that he had heard about six theft incidents during the nine days he had been staying at the hospital with his mother.

Social worker Abdul Khader demanded stronger security arrangements, particularly to protect women staying with patients at night.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. P.R. Havanur said the hospital had received complaints about mobile thefts but had not received a formal complaint regarding the alleged indecent behaviour. He advised victims to approach the police.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Parasappa Churchihal acknowledged the theft incidents and said the hospital planned to recruit seven to eight additional security personnel.